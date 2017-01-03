Huntsville firefighters respond to Ki...

Huntsville firefighters respond to Kildare Street for second time in 8 hours

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Huntsville Firefighters have returned to 2205 Kildare Street again this morning. This after they were called out to the home around 8:00 Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Better acres campground 7 hr The a team 1
Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15) 17 hr JohnP 5
Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15) Sun Christina 8
the real truth about the jews Sat Irving 4
Angela Dec 26 Doris Dwyer 3
Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16) Dec 19 ThomasA 15
Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11) Dec 17 First Amendment R... 58
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,859 • Total comments across all topics: 277,558,815

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC