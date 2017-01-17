Huntsville daycare to close amid allegations of giving children sleep aid
First Little Steps daycare at 4600 Bob Wallace Ave. in Huntsville announced it will close its doors Friday. The closure comes amid allegations by a former employee that children were being given sleep aids.
