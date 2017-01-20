Huntsville couple shares nightmare of hiring contractor, and we find him in jail
You have to be careful hiring contractors. Many people call the WHNT News 19 investigative team to track down bad actors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|8 hr
|The Truth
|7
|do NOT go to the new Waffle House on HUGHES roa... (Aug '12)
|8 hr
|The Truth
|6
|Making America Great Again
|17 hr
|President Donald ...
|1
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Rosie
|5
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC