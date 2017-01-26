Huntsville City School's Child Nutrition Program receives $40,000 grant
The National League of Cities, in cooperation with C.H.A.M.P.S , and the City of Huntsville presented Huntsville City Schools Child Nutrition Program with a $40,000 grant. "I can't say enough about the City of Huntsville and the Huntsville City Schools and what kind of great partner they've been working to alleviate hunger among children in Alabama," Alabama Food Bank Association Executive Director Laura Lester said.
Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
