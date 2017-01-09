Huntsville City Schools announces interview dates for superintendent finalists
Each meeting will be held in the board room of the Annie Merts Center, located at 200 White Street and will begin at 5:30 pm. All meetings will be broadcast live on ETV (Comcast channel 17, WOW channel 3, and on the web at HuntsvilleCitySchools.org .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 7
|Doris Day Dwyer
|6
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
|Better acres campground
|Jan 2
|The a team
|1
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
|Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15)
|Jan 1
|Christina
|8
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Irving
|4
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC