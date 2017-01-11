Huntsville Animal Services celebrates 92% live release rate in 2016
The City of Huntsville held a news conference at Huntsville Animal Services on Wednesday, celebrating a milestone for the shelter. Mayor Tommy Battle said when he came into office nine years ago, about 10,000 animals came to Animal Services and only 3,000 of those were adopted out.
