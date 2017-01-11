Huntsville Animal Services celebrates...

Huntsville Animal Services celebrates 92% live release rate in 2016

7 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The City of Huntsville held a news conference at Huntsville Animal Services on Wednesday, celebrating a milestone for the shelter. Mayor Tommy Battle said when he came into office nine years ago, about 10,000 animals came to Animal Services and only 3,000 of those were adopted out.

