Hereford student to embark on 'out of this world' adventure to NASA Space Camp
Ethan Hunt, a Hereford Sixth Form College student, entered a competition through global employer, Honeywell, and was lucky enough to be chosen for a week's Space Camp at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Ethan will be flying out solo on his first trip to America and says he is 'absolutely thrilled' to have the opportunity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evesham Journal.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do NOT go to the new Waffle House on HUGHES roa... (Aug '12)
|Tue
|Bronco Bama
|4
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Rosie
|5
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 7
|Doris Day Dwyer
|6
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC