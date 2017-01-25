Google Fiber is giving away free T-shirts to Huntsville residents
Google Fiber is offering this free T-shirt to Huntsville residents to celebrate the arrival of its high-speed Internet service in the city this year. According to our news partner AL.com , Google Fiber is bringing its Gigabit-speed Internet service to Huntsville as early as summer of this year, and the company wants to thank those who've already expressed interest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Tue
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Jan 21
|The Truth
|3
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|7
|do NOT go to the new Waffle House on HUGHES roa... (Aug '12)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|6
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Rosie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC