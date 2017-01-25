Google Fiber is giving away free T-sh...

Google Fiber is giving away free T-shirts to Huntsville residents

Google Fiber is offering this free T-shirt to Huntsville residents to celebrate the arrival of its high-speed Internet service in the city this year. According to our news partner AL.com , Google Fiber is bringing its Gigabit-speed Internet service to Huntsville as early as summer of this year, and the company wants to thank those who've already expressed interest.

