Future unclear for Pinhook Provisions food truck park in Huntsville
Amie Vaughn, director of development for South Realty and Pinhook leader, said the food truck park is no longer operating at the Creekside Shopping Center on 2315 Bob Wallace Ave. across from Jerry Damson Honda. "We have trucks that are interested in a spring and summer rotation and we're evaluating what steps to take next," she said.
