Frank Broyles explains why faith groups in Huntsville want to assist refugees
With everything going on in the U.S. right now, the fate of Syrian refugees has sort of faded to the background.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|13 hr
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Rosie
|5
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 7
|Doris Day Dwyer
|6
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
|Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15)
|Jan 1
|Christina
|8
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC