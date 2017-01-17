First ever 'Paddle the Canal' is comi...

First ever 'Paddle the Canal' is coming to Downtown Huntsville

12 hrs ago

The year 2016 brought a lot of innovation and culture to Downtown Huntsville, but that doesn't mean 2017 will be taking a break. Downtown Huntsville Inc. just announced an exciting new event, Paddle the Canal , that will be held in the heart of the city this coming April.

