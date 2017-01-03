First Alert Update: Cullman Co. under...

First Alert Update: Cullman Co. under winter weather advisory; other AL counties remain under watch

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

At 2:23 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service office in Huntsville issued a winter weather advisory for several northern Alabama counties, including Cullman County. The advisory for Cullman County is in effect from 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 until 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. A winter weather advisory is more serious than a winter storm watch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brilee Breidenbach 21 hr poiuuy 2
News Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10) Wed Real Truth 46
just my tree Wed giving tree 5
Better acres campground Jan 2 The a team 1
Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15) Jan 2 JohnP 5
Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15) Jan 1 Christina 8
the real truth about the jews Dec 31 Irving 4
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,027 • Total comments across all topics: 277,657,986

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC