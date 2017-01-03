First Alert Update: Cullman Co. under winter weather advisory; other AL counties remain under watch

At 2:23 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service office in Huntsville issued a winter weather advisory for several northern Alabama counties, including Cullman County. The advisory for Cullman County is in effect from 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 until 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. A winter weather advisory is more serious than a winter storm watch.

