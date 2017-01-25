Drought Update: recent rain made big improvements
Dr. John Christy's latest estimation of the Palmer Drought Index showed huge improvements following the weekend rain, but it will take greater-than-normal rainfall through the remainder of the winter to totally wipe out the deficit over Northeast Alabama. Jackson County and DeKalb County were among the biggest beneficiaries of the heavy rain: four to six inches of rain consistently around both counties.
