Drought-Buster! Weekend rain was a big help for many dry areas
North Alabama's drought problems may not be totally over, but rainfall from Friday to early Monday morning sure made some big improvements! Scottsboro ended up with 6.18" of rainfall; Huntsville had 5.25 inches, and Fort Payne had 4.92 inches in that same time frame. The highest amounts over Northwest Alabama were a bit short of that: 3.49" in Muscle Shoals and 2.93" in Russellville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|Sun
|bob
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Sat
|The Truth
|3
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|7
|do NOT go to the new Waffle House on HUGHES roa... (Aug '12)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|6
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Rosie
|5
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC