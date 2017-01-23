Drought-Buster! Weekend rain was a big help for many dry areas

North Alabama's drought problems may not be totally over, but rainfall from Friday to early Monday morning sure made some big improvements! Scottsboro ended up with 6.18" of rainfall; Huntsville had 5.25 inches, and Fort Payne had 4.92 inches in that same time frame. The highest amounts over Northwest Alabama were a bit short of that: 3.49" in Muscle Shoals and 2.93" in Russellville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.