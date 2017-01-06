Driver runs through popular Huntsvill...

Driver runs through popular Huntsville comic book store

9 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The driver of a Honda CRV sustained injuries after driving through a popular comic book store. The store owners say the driver experienced a seizure before running into The Deep.

