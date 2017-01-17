dnaHow Adoptees Are Filling In the Holes in Their Family Medical...
Checking the "unknown" box under the family-health-history section of medical forms never bothered Brad Garland - until he had kids. "I didn't have any interest in knowing my birth parents," said Garland, who was adopted from Korea at 5 months old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do NOT go to the new Waffle House on HUGHES roa... (Aug '12)
|46 min
|Bronco Bama
|4
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Rosie
|5
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 7
|Doris Day Dwyer
|6
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC