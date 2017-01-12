Cool things to do in Huntsville this week, Jan. 15-21
A board gaming convention that prides itself on being "the small con with the big library," Rocket City Gamefest offer more than 300 games for checkout. Best yet, that library and an open-gaming room never closes during the con.
