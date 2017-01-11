Collins working on bill to set goals for education
Rep. Terri Collins is working on legislation to set several education goals for the state, including decreasing the number of college students who need remedial courses and increasing the number of people who earn degrees. Collins, R-Decatur, said Tuesday she hopes to have the bill ready when the legislative session starts Feb. 7, but is still seeking input from other lawmakers and education officials.
