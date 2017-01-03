Cleanup begins in wake of severe storms that kill 5 in South
Cleanup begins in wake of severe storms that kill 5 in South - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL . Emergency crews gather at the scene after a storm ripped through a mobile home killing several people in Rehobeth, Ala., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
