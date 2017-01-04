Candidates for Huntsville superintend...

Candidates for Huntsville superintendent of education to be announced Thursday

12 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

A busy month is on tap for Huntsville's Board of Education. On Thursday evening, we will learn the names of the five finalists for Huntsville Superintendent of Education.

Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Huntsville, AL

