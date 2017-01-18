Boys and Girls Club Calvary Teen Center renovation almost done, still in need of furniture donations
"It's been a great transformation and we just can't wait to see the young people's faces when they walk through this facility," said Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama President, Patrick Wynn. New floors are laid and new paint is on the walls-just some of the necessary renovations from the original building.
