Blustery Monday: wind gusts over 40 mph through this afternoon
The rain has moved out, but now we've got strong winds blowing behind all of the stormy weather. Huntsville International recorded 5.30" of rain since Friday; flooded streets and roads will improve today - especially with this strong wind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|18 hr
|bob
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Sat
|The Truth
|3
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Fri
|The Truth
|7
|do NOT go to the new Waffle House on HUGHES roa... (Aug '12)
|Fri
|The Truth
|6
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Rosie
|5
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC