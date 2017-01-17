Attorneys for Stephen Marc Stone want a new mental evaluation.
Attorneys for a Huntsville man accused of killing his wife and son say tests performed by an independent expert found the suspect is not competent to stand trial. Stephen Marc Stone is charged with the two counts of capital murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do NOT go to the new Waffle House on HUGHES roa... (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Alice Kavanaugh
|3
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Rosie
|5
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 7
|Doris Day Dwyer
|6
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC