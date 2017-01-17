Attorneys for Stephen Marc Stone want...

Attorneys for Stephen Marc Stone want a new mental evaluation.

Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Attorneys for a Huntsville man accused of killing his wife and son say tests performed by an independent expert found the suspect is not competent to stand trial. Stephen Marc Stone is charged with the two counts of capital murder.

Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

