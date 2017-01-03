Are You Ready for the Next Total Solar Eclipse?
The next total solar eclipse in America -- the first in almost 40 years -- will occur on Monday August 21, 2017. Just to ensure that we're all tap-dancing to the same drum beat, a solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun .
