Annual Unity Breakfast celebrates life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The breakfast is sponsored by the local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. President, Robert Drake, said the Huntsville community has always been supportive of the event since 1986. "For us here in Huntsville, you see this rainbow of people here at the gathering we want to continue Dr. King's legacy," said Drake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do NOT go to the new Waffle House on HUGHES roa... (Aug '12)
|20 hr
|Alice Kavanaugh
|3
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Sun
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Rosie
|5
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 7
|Doris Day Dwyer
|6
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC