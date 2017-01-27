American Shakespeare Center Tour stops in Huntsville for three performances
Next month, the American Shakespeare Center Tour will visit Huntsville, presenting three timeless performances sponsored by the Huntsville Literary Association. All performances will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Conference Training Center at UAH.
