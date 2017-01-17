Alabamians to join Women's March

Alabamians to join Women's March

Jennifer Borba-Lindsey has never been to the nation's capital but was traveling there alone from her home in Huntsville to join thousands of others for the Women's March on Washington today. "I'm going to be with all the women, in solidarity, so people know we're here," Borba-Lindsey said earlier this week.

