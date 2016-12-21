Alabama space explorers await the effect of Trump's administration
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Donald Trump has only hinted at the future of NASA. But his campaign suggestions - more deep space exploration, less Earth science - seem to bode well for Alabama and for Marshall Space Flight Center.
