Alabama men indicted in Sonic Drive-I...

Alabama men indicted in Sonic Drive-In slaying of Madison teen

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Two young Alabama men charged with capital murder in the suspected drug-deal-gone-bad killing of a Madison teen have been indicted by a Limestone County grand jury, court records show. Dacedric Deshun Ward, 22, and Trevor Davis Cantrell, 19, of Huntsville, were scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing this week, but it was canceled when the court was notified of the indictments, District Judge Douglas Patterson wrote in court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14) Jan 7 Doris Day Dwyer 6
Brilee Breidenbach Jan 5 poiuuy 2
News Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10) Jan 4 Real Truth 46
Better acres campground Jan 2 The a team 1
Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15) Jan 2 JohnP 5
Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15) Jan 1 Christina 8
the real truth about the jews Dec 31 Irving 4
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,246 • Total comments across all topics: 277,791,318

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC