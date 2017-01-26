Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Huntsville sermon criticizing Trump
There are 2 comments on the Alabama Live story from 9 hrs ago, titled Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Huntsville sermon criticizing Trump. In it, Alabama Live reports that:
Describing Jesus Christ as "a refugee," civil rights activist Al Sharpton criticized President Trump's ban on refugees during a sermon Sunday night in Huntsville. Sharpton also repeatedly took shots at Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, who is expected to be confirmed this week as U.S. attorney general.
#1 52 min ago
Jesus was a rape baby. The Holy Ghost is a rapist.
Since: Mar 09
10,899
The Left Coast
#2 32 min ago
Al's point, there is no reason to check on who's coming into the country, that would be racist.
