Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refug...

Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Huntsville sermon criticizing Trump

There are 2 comments on the Alabama Live story from 9 hrs ago, titled Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Huntsville sermon criticizing Trump. In it, Alabama Live reports that:

Describing Jesus Christ as "a refugee," civil rights activist Al Sharpton criticized President Trump's ban on refugees during a sermon Sunday night in Huntsville. Sharpton also repeatedly took shots at Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, who is expected to be confirmed this week as U.S. attorney general.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
theology lesson

Piscataway, NJ

#1 52 min ago
Jesus was a rape baby. The Holy Ghost is a rapist.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,899

The Left Coast

#2 32 min ago
Al's point, there is no reason to check on who's coming into the country, that would be racist.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stump 18 hr a girl who loved 3
Making America Great Again Sat Nancy Millican 4
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan 24 Charles Lindberger 18
perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo... Jan 22 bob 1
Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14) Jan 20 The Truth 7
do NOT go to the new Waffle House on HUGHES roa... (Aug '12) Jan 20 The Truth 6
Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin Jan 15 Dr Fawn Dilmahbal... 6
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,386,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC