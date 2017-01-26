There are on the Alabama Live story from 9 hrs ago, titled Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Huntsville sermon criticizing Trump. In it, Alabama Live reports that:

Describing Jesus Christ as "a refugee," civil rights activist Al Sharpton criticized President Trump's ban on refugees during a sermon Sunday night in Huntsville. Sharpton also repeatedly took shots at Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, who is expected to be confirmed this week as U.S. attorney general.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Alabama Live.