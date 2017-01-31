Aerojet Rocketdyne to add 100 new job...

Aerojet Rocketdyne to add 100 new jobs in Huntsville

Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

On Monday, Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. announced it will produce a new advanced rocket, the AR1, in Huntsville. This move will create 100 new jobs, the company said.

