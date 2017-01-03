5-year-old fatally shot at Alabama New Year's party was from Huntsville
The young girl who was killed in what investigators believe to be an accidental shooting at a New Year's party in Limestone County has been identified as a Huntsville resident. Regina Hernandez, 5, died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the chest Jan. 1 in Athens, according to court records released this week.
