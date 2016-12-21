What's the latest on Big Spring Park renovation in downtown Huntsville?

The northern sidewalk of the park between Monroe and Church streets along the Von Braun Center parking deck reopened this week even as work continues in the rest of the park as part of a $2.5 million project. City Administrator John Hamilton said this week that the project remains on schedule and the park should be fully reopened by April 1. "It's a refreshing the park but they will see more usable space for events and festivals and things like that," Hamilton said.

