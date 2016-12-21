What's the latest on Big Spring Park renovation in downtown Huntsville?
The northern sidewalk of the park between Monroe and Church streets along the Von Braun Center parking deck reopened this week even as work continues in the rest of the park as part of a $2.5 million project. City Administrator John Hamilton said this week that the project remains on schedule and the park should be fully reopened by April 1. "It's a refreshing the park but they will see more usable space for events and festivals and things like that," Hamilton said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela
|33 min
|deshawn
|2
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 17
|Irving
|3
|Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10)
|Dec 16
|worried
|39
|Help
|Dec 15
|Maggie
|2
|Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon...
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT DVC MOLON...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC