This 'hallmark of 2017' won't glow for New Year's but it's coming soon in Huntsville
This 26-foot, 60-bulb tree lamp was sculpted by Birmingham artist Chris Fennell. The sculpture is expected to be finalized and glowing next month in downtown Huntsville.
Comments
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|Irving
|2
|Angela
|Dec 26
|Doris Dwyer
|3
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 17
|Irving
|3
|Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10)
|Dec 16
|worried
|39
|Help
|Dec 15
|Maggie
|2
