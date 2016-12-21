They didn't shoot him, but 4 Alabama men are accused of killing their alleged robbery accomplice
In an attempted Huntsville robbery that didn't go as planned, a suspect was killed by the homeowner, and four other robbery suspects are charged in their alleged accomplice's death. The person shot and killed during the robbery hasn't been identified, pending notification of his family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela
|33 min
|deshawn
|2
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 17
|Irving
|3
|Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10)
|Dec 16
|worried
|39
|Help
|Dec 15
|Maggie
|2
|Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon...
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT DVC MOLON...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC