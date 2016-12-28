Taxi-tow service offers free rides to...

Taxi-tow service offers free rides to Huntsville drivers on New Year's Eve

Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

For the third year, the law firm of Morris, King & Hodge P.C. is sponsoring the Driver Safety Taxi & Tow Service on New Year's Eve from 8:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. and the early morning hours of New Year's Day. The goal is to offer a safe alternative for drivers who might come into town for a night out with the intention of staying sober but then find themselves too drunk to drive.

