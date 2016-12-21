'Shoot Like A Girl' President Announces Retirement from U.S. Army
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - - With over 22 years of service as a Department of Army Civilian, Shoot Like A Girl's Founder and President, Karen Butler, retired on November 21, 2016 as Executive Officer, Office of the Chief Technology Officer U.S. Army Materiel Command, Redstone Arsenal.
