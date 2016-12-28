Police: Shooting investigation at Blu...

Police: Shooting investigation at Blue Spring Rd. and Mastin Lake Rd., intersection is closed

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Police are responding to a shooting investigation at the intersection of Blue Spring Rd. and Mastin Lake Rd. in northwest Huntsville. The call came to police with reports of a car accident carrying a person with a gunshot wound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 Irving 2
Angela Dec 26 Doris Dwyer 3
Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16) Dec 19 ThomasA 15
Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11) Dec 17 First Amendment R... 58
truth about the jews and israel Dec 17 Irving 3
News Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10) Dec 16 worried 39
Help Dec 15 Maggie 2
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,674 • Total comments across all topics: 277,413,911

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC