Pain clinic closures leave suffering patients with few options
Pat Brunker, a patient at Alabama Pain Center worries about herself and others who might lose access to pain care services. A long-running billing dispute between Medicare and Huntsville's Alabama Pain Center reached another impasse last month, disrupting care for thousands of patients using powerful painkillers for the treatment of chronic pain.
