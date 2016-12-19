NWS damage survey confirms two tornadoes touched down Saturday night
More details to come. #HUNwx The National Weather Service in Huntsville has determined that two tornadoes touched down in northwestern Alabama late Saturday, December 17. Damage survey teams discovered storm damage in Vina in Franklin County as well as Riverton in Colbert county.
Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
