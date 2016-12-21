North Alabama's top crime and public safety stories of 2016
Murder, prostitution, sex scandals and marriages gone very wrong topped this year's list of major crime and public safety stories in north Alabama. From a shocking murder-suicide in Huntsville that left a mother and her young children dead to the weekslong search for two young men in Florence, many of these stories left their communities in shock, disbelief and grief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|Irving
|2
|Angela
|Mon
|Doris Dwyer
|3
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 17
|Irving
|3
|Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10)
|Dec 16
|worried
|39
|Help
|Dec 15
|Maggie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC