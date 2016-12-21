North Alabama's top crime and public ...

North Alabama's top crime and public safety stories of 2016

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Murder, prostitution, sex scandals and marriages gone very wrong topped this year's list of major crime and public safety stories in north Alabama. From a shocking murder-suicide in Huntsville that left a mother and her young children dead to the weekslong search for two young men in Florence, many of these stories left their communities in shock, disbelief and grief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews Mon Irving 2
Angela Mon Doris Dwyer 3
Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16) Dec 19 ThomasA 15
Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11) Dec 17 First Amendment R... 58
truth about the jews and israel Dec 17 Irving 3
News Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10) Dec 16 worried 39
Help Dec 15 Maggie 2
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,061 • Total comments across all topics: 277,382,607

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC