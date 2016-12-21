News Release

The White House announced Dec. 28 that federal agencies have exceeded its Presidential Performance Contracting Challenge to award $4 billion in energy efficiency contracts by the end of 2016. The White House made the announcement saying, "Today we are proud to announce that the President's challenge has been exceeded, with 21 Federal agencies awarding 340 projects with over $4.2 billion in value."

