New koi mural in downtown Huntsville is vandalized
The koi mural, located on the side of 200 West Side Square near the bottom of Spring Street, was unveiled just last month. One of the artists, Dustin Timbrook, said this type of graffiti has no aritistic value and is "just vandalism."
