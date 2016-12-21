Merry XMizzle: Woman finds out Snoop Dogg is her Reddit Secret Santa
Rapper Snopp Dogg attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Coliseum on November 20, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. HARVEST, Alabama - An Alabama woman participating in Reddit's Secret Santa program got the surprise of her life this year when she found out who her Secret Santa was.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela
|31 min
|deshawn
|2
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 17
|Irving
|3
|Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10)
|Dec 16
|worried
|39
|Help
|Dec 15
|Maggie
|2
|Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon...
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT DVC MOLON...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC