man killed during possible robbery in Northwest Huntsville
A man is dead following a suspected break-in along Broadmeadow Lane south of Mastin Lake Road in Northwest Huntsville, police told WAAY-31 Thursday night. Huntsville Police received a call of a robbery at approximately 9:30 from the homeowner.
