Last fuel station closes on busy Ala. 20 corridor

There are no plans to re-open the shuttered RaceWay fuel station on Alabama 20 in Decatur-annexed Limestone County, a spokeswoman for the station's owner, RaceTrac Petroleum Inc., said Thursday. "The decision to close a store and sell a property is a business decision made by RaceWay after a great deal of research and consideration a based on a variety of factors, including changing market dynamics and traffic patterns," said RaceTrac spokeswoman Karissa Bursch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.