Huntsville police say deadly shooting was drug-related, 4 arrested
Huntsville police say Antonio Thompson, left, and Robert Thornton were out of jail on bond for murder when they were charged with murder and robbery in Huntsville. Huntsville police said the man killed at a home Thursday night was recently released from prison for murder, and two more arrested were out on bond for another murder.
