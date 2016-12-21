Huntsville officer bitten, dog shot dead during drug search
An officer was bitten and a dog was shot while Huntsville police were conducting a search on a house Monday. Huntsville police said STAC agents were serving a search warrant for drugs at a home in the 2100 block of Guava Circle around 3:45 p.m. Police said one agent was attacked by a dog when they entered the residence, causing fellow agents to fire their weapons, striking and killing the dog.
