Huntsville City Schools ill-prepared to change student discipline policy, local pastor says
Huntsville City Schools changed its code of conduct in the last school year as part of an effort to reduce the number of student discipline incidents. That goal is part of a consent decree between the school system and the U.S. Justice Department aimed at ending a decades-old desegregation order and is being overseen by a federal judge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela
|28 min
|Wow
|1
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 17
|Irving
|3
|Shoals Pyschiatrist Charged with Drug Trafficking (Mar '10)
|Dec 16
|worried
|39
|Help
|Dec 15
|Maggie
|2
|Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon...
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT DVC MOLON...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC