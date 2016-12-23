Huntsville Catholic priest dies after suffering heart attack
He had suffered a heart attack on Sunday, December 18, and was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he had been in intensive care. Fr. Giardino was the pastor of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, on Chaney Thompson Road in south Huntsville.
